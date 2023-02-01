Massive avalanche hits Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir

February 01, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Srinagar

A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 1, officials said.

Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg.#Rescue operation has been launched by #Baramulla Police alongwith other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) February 1, 2023

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow," a spokesman of the Baramulla district police tweeted.

The officials said four persons -- two foreign skiers and two guides -- were reportedly missing.