HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Massive avalanche hits Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir

Four persons -- two foreign skiers and two guides -- are reportedly missing in the avalanche that hit Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials

February 01, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
An avalanche hits the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

An avalanche hits the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir | Photo Credit: PTI

A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 1, officials said.

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow," a spokesman of the Baramulla district police tweeted.

The officials said four persons -- two foreign skiers and two guides -- were reportedly missing.

Related Topics

weather news / avalanche/landslide / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.