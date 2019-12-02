Other States

Mass wedding ceremony to promote communal harmony

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange giving gifts to the brides at the ceremony.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange giving gifts to the brides at the ceremony.  

more-in

Religion no bar: Muslim Cultural Association

Fifteen couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Ganjam Muslim Cultural Association on Sunday in Odisha’s Berhampur as a mark of communal harmony.

The newly married included 11 Muslim and four Hindu couples. The nikah and Hindu marriage rituals were conducted at the same pandal. Several dignitaries and top officials of Ganjam district, including Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, attended the ceremony.

As per the GMCA activists, they wanted to help poor families and youth. “Religion, caste and creed are no bar for the marriages conducted at our ceremony,” said Abdul Sattar, one of the organisers.

The organisers and philanthropists provided basic household items to the couples.

CPI(M) State general secretary Ali Kishor Patnaik applauded the efforts of GMCA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 12:56:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mass-wedding-ceremony-to-promote-communal-harmony/article30132704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY