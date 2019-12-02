Mass wedding ceremony to promote communal harmony

Fifteen couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Ganjam Muslim Cultural Association on Sunday in Odisha’s Berhampur as a mark of communal harmony.
The newly married included 11 Muslim and four Hindu couples. The nikah and Hindu marriage rituals were conducted at the same pandal. Several dignitaries and top officials of Ganjam district, including Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, attended the ceremony.
As per the GMCA activists, they wanted to help poor families and youth. “Religion, caste and creed are no bar for the marriages conducted at our ceremony,” said Abdul Sattar, one of the organisers.
The organisers and philanthropists provided basic household items to the couples.
CPI(M) State general secretary Ali Kishor Patnaik applauded the efforts of GMCA.
