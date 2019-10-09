Mass transfers of teachers create difficulties in schools

The mass-scale transfers of principals and teachers of government schools carried out in Rajasthan have created difficulties for thousands of students in the middle of their academic session. Though the Congress government has claimed that a “transparent process” was adopted for transfers, the teachers, students and their parents are agitated over its impact on studies.

While the Minister of State for Education, Govind Singh Dotasara, had announced that the transfers would stop on September 30, the spate of transfer orders issued in back dates even after the deadline have peeved the teachers, who were shifted to far-off places without their consent.

The Opposition BJP leaders, teachers’ organisations and parents of students have alleged corruption, favouritism and political interference in the process of transfers.

On a single day, 7,964 teachers — including 2,606 principals and 286 headmasters — were transferred across the State, disturbing the academic calendar, schedule of studies and the teachers’ focus on completing the work assigned to them.

Few takers to claim

Mr. Dotasara’s claim that the transfer process was initiated after getting online applications from teachers has had few takers. Rajasthan Teachers and Panchayati Raj Employees’ Federation president N.S. Sisodia said the teachers who genuinely needed transfer for personal issues were ignored and those with political influence were shifted to their desired places despite the online system.

The teachers’ bodies have demanded formulation of a transfer policy stipulating both urban and rural postings to take care of schools in the remote villages being run without teachers. Rajasthan Shikshak Sangh president Siyaram Sharma said the transfers still being done in back dates after the September 30 deadline clearly indicated “irregularities in the entire exercise”.

Hundreds of students have staged demonstrations outside the government school buildings, put locks on their gates and blocked roads in several towns to protest against the transfer of their teachers. The agitating students were joined by the local villagers and panchayat members in Dausa, Jodhpur, Barmer, Tonk, Hanumangarh and Baran districts.

Vijay Singh Sodha, Sarpanch of Barmer’s Bawri Kalan village, said the Education Department had transferred two teachers from the Higher Secondary School without paying heed to the villagers’ long-pending demand for filling up the vacant posts. “When there are no teachers, why will the villagers send their children to school? We are left with no option but to lock the school.”

Senior BJP leader and former Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has denounced the State government’s “politically biased” decision to transfer a large number of teachers, which he said would affect the academic performance of students.

“The Congress treats transfers as an industry. Cancer patients, deserted women and widows have been transferred to the places 500 km away from their residence. This is sheer injustice,” he said.

‘Discontent, prejudices’

Mr. Devnani said the State’s ranking in educational excellence in the country had improved from 26th to second position during the previous BJP regime. The anarchy in schools would destroy all the past achievements and pollute the educational atmosphere with discontent and prejudices, he said.

A forum representing the teachers who were felicitated for their achievements has also protested against the large-scale transfers, while pointing out that the Congress government had violated its own decision to give preference to them. Over 20 teachers rewarded in the past, who had not even applied online, were transferred to far-off places, forum’s general secretary R.P. Sharma said.