Other States

Mass testing drive launched in Agartala

The Tripura government has launched mass testing in areas of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), which is the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in the State. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that Rapid Antigen Tests will be conducted for every household under the AMC.

He said the testing drive will be completed in three days.

Most of the recent infections in the State have been detected in Agartala.

Containment zones

Three wards of the AMC have been declared containment zones for 10 days and security forces have been deployed to prevent movement of residents.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2021 11:10:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mass-testing-drive-launched-in-agartala/article34560965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY