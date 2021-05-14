Mass testing drive launched in Agartala

The Tripura government has launched mass testing in areas of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), which is the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in the State. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that Rapid Antigen Tests will be conducted for every household under the AMC.

He said the testing drive will be completed in three days.

Most of the recent infections in the State have been detected in Agartala.

Containment zones

Three wards of the AMC have been declared containment zones for 10 days and security forces have been deployed to prevent movement of residents.