Masks must for stepping out in Odisha

While adopting strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government has ordered that people coming out of their homes across the State should wear masks from Thursday.

The general public has been directed to cover their mouth and nose with any kind of mask while stepping out of the house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose, the government said.

Strict implementation

All the district and municipal authorities have been directed to implement the decision strictly, said the State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, on Wednesday.

Mr. Bagchi urged the people to cooperate with the authorities in areas that had been earmarked as containment zone following detection of positive cases from those localities in Bhubaneswar and other places in the State.

“During the time of an extraordinary situation like this, all are requested play a positive role and not create any confusion. We can’t afford to be distracted at this hour of crisis. Help us to fight COVID-19. Everyone must play his role,” said the State government’s Health & Family Welfare Department.

“Do not believe in fake news. While sharing information about COVID-19, use only trusted sources. Stay alert, stay safe,” said the Health Department. As many as 55 cases have been registered in the State for rumour-mongering.

A total of 2441 samples had been tested in the State till Thursday morning. Of the 42 positive cases detected so far, while two had recovered and one had died, 39 COVID-19 cases were under treatment. A total of 91 persons were kept under hospital isolation.

While three testing laboratories – two at Bhubaneswar and one at Cuttack – are already functioning at present, the fourth facility will commence testing at the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar next week.

Farming allowed

Meanwhile, the State government has allowed farming operationsfor ongoing Rabi and preparatory activities for the coming Kharif season.

Harvesting of agricultural produce including fruits and vegetables and transportationto markets have been permitted without any restrictions by retailers and transporters.