Masked robbers loot Aligarh jewellery shop

Aligarh

11 September 2020 23:59 IST

Heist leaves owner poorer by lakhs

In a bizarre incident on Friday, armed robbers allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh while following the COVID protocol and escaped with ornaments and cash worth ₹36.5 lakh.

The incident that happened in broad daylight in the busy Banna Devi area of the city came to light when the CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

In the video, two young men could be seen entering a jewellery shop, later identified as Sunder Jewellers. With mouths covered with masks, they forward their hands towards one of the three persons sitting on the other side of the counter. He, assuming they are customers, sanitises their hands. After that, one of them casually takes out a country-made pistol and calmly points it at the shop owner and the salesman. The third person, perhaps apprehending what the boys were up to, quickly stands up walks inside the shop through a door.

One of the robbers starts filling a bag, that he is carrying, with the jewellery that the salesman was showing to the four customers already present in the shop. In the meantime, one more robber rather sheepishly enters the shop and helps those already looting the shop.

Quick getaway

Their supposed leader then jumps the counters and pulls wads of cash from the space beneath a big locker. The three put the loot in the bag and move out within a few minutes. The customers remain absolutely quiet all this while. Police officers said that the shop owner had claimed that the robbers had taken jewellery worth ₹36 lakhs and ₹50,000 in cash.”