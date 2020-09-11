Masked robbers loot Aligarh jewellery shop

In a bizarre incident on Friday, armed robbers allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh while following the COVID protocol and escaped with ornaments and cash worth ₹36.5 lakh.
The incident that happened in broad daylight in the busy Banna Devi area of the city came to light when the CCTV footage of the incident went viral.
In the video, two young men could be seen entering a jewellery shop, later identified as Sunder Jewellers. With mouths covered with masks, they forward their hands towards one of the three persons sitting on the other side of the counter. He, assuming they are customers, sanitises their hands. After that, one of them casually takes out a country-made pistol and calmly points it at the shop owner and the salesman. The third person, perhaps apprehending what the boys were up to, quickly stands up walks inside the shop through a door.
One of the robbers starts filling a bag, that he is carrying, with the jewellery that the salesman was showing to the four customers already present in the shop. In the meantime, one more robber rather sheepishly enters the shop and helps those already looting the shop.
Quick getaway
Their supposed leader then jumps the counters and pulls wads of cash from the space beneath a big locker. The three put the loot in the bag and move out within a few minutes. The customers remain absolutely quiet all this while. Police officers said that the shop owner had claimed that the robbers had taken jewellery worth ₹36 lakhs and ₹50,000 in cash.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath