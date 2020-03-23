Maruti suspends operations in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Sunday announced shut down of its production and office operations across Haryana till further notice. The orders came in the wake of the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, a day earlier to shut down all private and corporate establishments in the district till March 31.

“Maruti Suzuki has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitisation and hygiene, temperature checks, maximising video-conferencing and minimising contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject.

“As a next step, the government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure. The company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice. The R&D Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed,” said a press statement issued by the company on Sunday evening.

The statement further said the duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy.

Workers demand

The workers employed in the automotive and garments sector of the district, with the majority of the units situated in the Industrial Model Township, Manesar, had been long demanding the shutting down of the factories arguing that they were at a great risk of being infected with the deadly virus because of the crowded premises and use of public transport by them.

Maruti Udyog Kamgaar Union general-secretary Kuldeep Janghu said the workers were eligible for wages during the suspension of the production as per the law.