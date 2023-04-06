HamberMenu
Marry Hindu boys for a happy life, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi’s advise to Muslim girls

She said that they would be able to lead a happy life, free from wearing black clothes or from talaq (divorce) and halala.

April 06, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Mayank Kumar
VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi asked Muslim girls to marry Hindu boys, claiming that they would be able to lead a happy life | file photo

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi asked Muslim girls to marry Hindu boys, claiming that they would be able to lead a happy life | file photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a controversial statement which may lead to an uproar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi on Thursday asked Muslim girls to marry Hindu boys, claiming that they would be able to lead a happy life, free from wearing black clothes or from talaq (divorce) and halala.

Ms. Prachi, who reached the circuit house in Bareilly, also added that if the DNA test of the people living in India was done, then everyone’s ancestors would be found to be Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Baba Bholenath. Over the question of violence in Bihar and West Bengal on Ram Navami, the VHP said that President’s rule should be imposed in both these States.

“Mamata Banerjee is promoting Muslim appeasement; President’s rule should be imposed,” said Ms. Prachi, who once announced a reward of ₹50 lakh to anyone willing to behead Zakir Naik, an Islamic public orator. The VHP leader in the past, had also asked Muslim women who faced triple talaq, to join Hinduism.

“If women marry in Islam, they will definitely undergo a divorce. This will be followed by the ‘horrible halala’, so kick the culture which ruins lives and adopt Hinduism,” she said.

