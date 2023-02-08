ADVERTISEMENT

Married daughter to have equal right to get job on compassionate grounds in Madhya Pradesh

February 08, 2023 12:45 am | Updated February 07, 2023 11:22 pm IST - Bhopal

The General Administration Department was directed to carry out necessary amendment to the rules

PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to amend the rules so that like sons, married daughters of deceased government employees have an equal right to get a job on compassionate grounds.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here.

“The cabinet has decided that like sons, married daughters also have equal right to get appointment on compassionate grounds," said Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, speaking to the media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The General Administration Department was directed to carry out necessary amendment to the rules, he added.

Earlier this year, the MP High Court's Indore bench had directed the government to give a job to the married daughter of a deceased employee.

The cabinet on Tuesday decided to make this an official policy citing the court verdict, officials said.

Mr. Sarang said the decision will have far-reaching consequences for women's empowerment.

Among other things, the cabinet also decided to provide milch cattle to eligible families from Baiga, Saharia and Bharia tribal communities in a bid to provide them livelihood.

Under the scheme, each family will be given two milch animals, Sarang said.

Cattle products including milk, cow-dung, gau-mutra will be linked to the market through cooperatives, he added.

The cabinet also approved Suraj Niti-2023, a scheme to provide land freed from encroachment for housing to the poor as announced by the chief minister earlier, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US