Marriage not ‘good enough’ to quash rape FIR: Delhi HC

Is marriage a “good enough” reason to quash an FIR for rape if both the offender and the victim decide to settle the case? The Delhi High Court says no.

In a significant verdict that will have implications on a large number of rape cases in India, the High Court has ruled that the offence of rape falls under the category of “heinous and serious crime” which cannot be quashed even if the parties have settled their dispute or got married.

A large chunk of the rape cases in India are reported against those who were known to the victim.

The latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that of a total of 32,559 cases of rape reported across the country in 2017, in one-third or 10,553 cases the victim and offender were either friends, online friends, live-in partners or separated husbands.

The High Court verdict delivered last week by Justice Brijesh Sethi came on a petition by a man seeking to quash an FIR for rape registered against him in September 2013 at the Safdarjung Enclave police station here by his live-in partner.

The woman in her complaint had stated that she and the man had been living together at a rented accommodation in Gautam Nagar for about five months.

During this period, she stated that “on his false allurement of marriage and after repeated insistence, cohabited with him”.

She had complained that despite her repeated insistence on marriage, he had refused and in August 2013, he left her following an altercation.