Markets in Srinagar to soon resemble those in metro cities, says L-G Sinha

May 12, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Srinagar, May 12

With the inauguration of Polo View Market, new markets in Srinagar to resemble those in metro cities

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. | Photo Credit: ANI

The markets in Srinagar will soon resemble those in metro cities, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on May 12 after inaugurating the Polo View Market, redeveloped under the Smart City project.

“The Polo View Market has been redesigned under the Smart City project. The electric wires and telecom fiber have all been laid underground. The market can be kept open even during the night,” Mr. Sinha told reporters.

The shopping centre — known for handicrafts and handloom products — has been transformed into a premium pedestrian market by Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Mr. Sinha said the locals face difficulties wherever infrastructure projects are taken up, but the traders cooperated with the authorities.

“I express gratitude to the traders who cooperated. I am sure it will increase the business here,” he said.

This is just a start, and in the days to come, the Smart City project will develop many such markets at Residency Road, Lal Chowk, and the old city area, the Lt Governor said.

“The endeavour to make Srinagar look like Delhi, Chandigarh, or other big cities is on. The people who have come here would have felt that they were in Delhi or Mumbai and not in Srinagar. You will get to see many more markets like this in the coming days,” Mr. Sinha added.

