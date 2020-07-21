Other States

Markets in Manipur’s Thoubal district shut indefinitely

For the first time in Manipur, all markets in the Thoubal district have been shut down indefinitely. A government order in this regard was issued by District Collector N. Bandana on Tuesday. It said that the step had been taken up in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and containment zones in the district. The order shall remain in force till another order is issued in this connection.

Soon after the order was issued, police personnel made the announcement in vehicles using loudspeakers.

There are over ten major markets in the district. Police said the sale of vegetables, fish, eggs and other produce was also not to be allowed. Hotels and other businesses have also been ordered shut.

The hospital attendant who tested positive at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, which has since been closed for a week, hails from this district.

As curfew and lockdown will be imposed in the district strictly, people will face inconvenience. The situation in other districts is also not comforting, officials said.

S. Ibomcha, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal said that the government order will be imposed strictly.

