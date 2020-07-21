Markets in Manipur’s Thoubal district shut indefinitely

For the first time in Manipur, all markets in the Thoubal district have been shut down indefinitely. A government order in this regard was issued by District Collector N. Bandana on Tuesday. It said that the step had been taken up in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and containment zones in the district. The order shall remain in force till another order is issued in this connection.
Soon after the order was issued, police personnel made the announcement in vehicles using loudspeakers.
There are over ten major markets in the district. Police said the sale of vegetables, fish, eggs and other produce was also not to be allowed. Hotels and other businesses have also been ordered shut.
The hospital attendant who tested positive at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, which has since been closed for a week, hails from this district.
As curfew and lockdown will be imposed in the district strictly, people will face inconvenience. The situation in other districts is also not comforting, officials said.
S. Ibomcha, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal said that the government order will be imposed strictly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath