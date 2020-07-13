Markets, establishments to remain shut on weekends in U.P.

LUCKNOW

13 July 2020 03:34 IST

All markets and establishments in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on weekends as part of the State’s efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The markets will be cleaned and sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all officials to ensure that all COVID-19 hospitals have uninterrupted oxygen supply and that they also store a backup of 48 hours of oxygen.

Mr. Adityanath also asked officials to increase testing to 50,000 samples per day.

The State recorded 1,388 fresh cases over the past 24 hours and 21 deaths, taking the toll to 934, said the U.P. Health department. The State has 12,208 active cases.

The most number of deaths have been recorded in Agra (94), followed by Meerut (90) and Kanpur (86) districts.