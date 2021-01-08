Marketing support for women self-help groups

JAIPUR

08 January 2021 01:17 IST

Gehlot govt. to launch portal for them

As part of the strategy for economic empowerment of women self help groups (SHGs), three departments of the Rajasthan government have come together for branding and competitive marketing of their products through online platforms. A new web portal will be shortly launched here for helping out the SHGs.

A retail counter of the Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Vikas Parishad was also set up at the government-run Rajasthali Emporium, popular among tourists, here on Wednesday for promoting the sale of handicraft items manufactured by women artisans. Bagru Khurd village’s Komal, an SHG member, inaugurated the counter by cutting the ribbon.

The Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, the Women & Child Development and the Local Self Government Departments have jointly formulated a plan to empower the SHGs with focus on quality, branding and marketing of their products. The strategies are expected to make a significant value addition to the production by SHGs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Thursday that a common web portal for SHGs would incorporate different aspects of value assessment, marketing, innovations, training and online applications. “Our emphasis will be on enabling the SHGs to make their presence felt in the market,” he said.

Mr. Singh said the women SHGs would be encouraged to gradually shift from farm sector to the non-farm sector with diversification of their activities, which would help their members increase their livelihood.