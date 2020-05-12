Marijuana worth ₹ 1crore seized from Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Over 2000 Kg marijuana worth over one crore rupees was seized by police from a pickup van in Orkel police station area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Sunday night.

Despite continuing lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic, this huge quantity of contraband was being smuggled out to Chhattisgarh. Four persons from Malkangiri district involved in its smuggling were arrested by police. The seized ganja was packed in 66 plastic gunny bags. Its total weight was found to be 2004Kg and 800 grams. According to police sources, its local market value was approximately 1,00,20,000 rupees.

According to Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP), Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, a police team of Orkel police station during regular blocking and checking of vehicles at Surlokonda market square intercepted the vehicle transporting this huge amount of ganja to Chhattisgarh.

In 2020 till now, a total of over 8018 Kg of contraband ganja has been seized in Malkangiri district while it was being smuggled out. Fifty eight persons have been arrested for their involvement in marijuana smuggling with seizure of 24 vehicles, police sources said. Marijuana is illegally cultivated in remote Maoist infested hilly jungle regions of Malkangiri district.