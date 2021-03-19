Other States

Marches in support of farmers in Haryana

The padayatra that started at Hansi on Thursday will culminate at the Tikri border on March 23.  

A large number of farmers, workers and women set out on a five-day padyatra (foot march) from two different points in Haryana on Thursday in support of the demand of the farmers and the workers against the three farms laws and the labour codes.

The two padyatras — starting from Hansi and Khatkar toll plaza in Jind — will merge at Rohtak’s Bahu Akbarpur before culminating at Tikri border sit-in agitation site on March 23 to mark “Shaheed Diwas”. Similar padyatras would originate from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to culminate at different sit-in agitation sites along the Delhi border.

Flagging of the padyatra at the historic Lal Sadak in Hansi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s niece Gurjeet Kaur said the real relatives of Bhagat Singh were indeed those who were following the ideals of the martyr aimed at liberation of peasants, workers and all toiling masses.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Ashok Dhawle described the demands of four-month-long “historic” agitation as “fully justified” and emphasised that Modi-government should not be adamant.

He categorically said the farmers would not return till the three laws were not repealed and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price was not granted.

All-India Kisan Sabha, Haryana, vice-president Inderjit Singh termed the resolution passed by Haryana Assembly condemning the boycott of ruling parties leaders as “absolutely ridiculous”.

He exhorted the audience to defeat the ill designs of the BJP to create caste division among the rural people. Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Haryana, vice-president Satvir Singh said the farmers agitation had now become a mass movement and the workers were also part of it.

