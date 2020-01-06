Other States

Marble domes of Aurangabad’s Bibi Ka Maqbara to get new glow

The Bibi Ka Maqbara was commissioned by Aurangzeb in 1660 in the memory of his wife. File Photo.

The Bibi Ka Maqbara was commissioned by Aurangzeb in 1660 in the memory of his wife. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

more-in

ASI to carry out scientific conservation of monument

The marble domes of Bibi Ka Maqbara, the famous 17th century Mughal-era monument in the city, are set to get a new shine.

The domes and other marble parts of the mausoleum will undergo scientific conservation, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said. The work is estimated to cost ₹45 lakh.

The structure, known as the ‘Taj of the Deccan’ because of its striking resemblance to the Taj Mahal, was commissioned by Emperor Aurangzeb in 1660 in the memory of his wife Dilras Banu Begum.

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist Shrikant Mishra said its domes and minarets, which are built in marble, as well as the marble screens inside would undergo scientific conservation. The work, which will go on for six months, will involve cleaning and and carrying out a chemical treatment to give it a new glow, he said. The paintings inside the entrance of the mausoleum, too, will undergo cleaning.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 6:18:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/marble-domes-of-aurangabads-bibi-ka-maqbara-to-get-new-glow/article30490750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY