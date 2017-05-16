Marathi film producer’s wife booked on charges of abetting his suicide

The city police on Tuesday lodged a first information report (FIR) against the wife of Marathi film producer Atul Tapkir, who committed suicide by consuming poison at a city hotel last week on Sunday.

Mr. Tapkir, who produced the 2015 box-office flop Dhol Taashe, uploaded a sensational suicide note on Facebook before taking the fateful step, accusing his wife Priyanka and her kin of repeated mental and physical torture following the failure of the picture.

Two of Priyanka’s brothers, Kalyan and Balu Gavhane, and her cousin, Bapu Thigale, have also been booked for abetment of suicide.

The FIRs were registered on Monday after the police recorded statements of Mr. Tapkir’s mother, father and other family members.

Detailing in details his turbulent relationship with his wife, Mr. Tapkir, in his note accused her of separating him from his children and not standing by him during his battle with depression.

In his note, Mr. Tapkir had recounted that his wife, at one point, had lodged a complaint against him and his father [Atul Tapkir] was forced to bribe a policeman with a sum of ₹10,000 in order to allegedly evade arrest.

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has ordered an inquiry into this charge made Mr. Tapkir in his suicide note.