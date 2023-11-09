Maratha vs OBC friction over quota causes schism within ‘Mahayuti’ allies

November 09, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Pune

The tussle between Maratha and other backward class (OBC) communities against the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota stir is causing strain between the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ parties, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday urging restraint upon his cabinet Ministers, particularly Chhagan Bhujbal of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, from making any controversial statement that could aggravate tensions between the two communities.

Despite this, Mr. Bhujbal continued to voice his vocal opposition to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s demand that the Marathas be given Kunbi OBC certificates, while alleging that there was a plan afoot to push out the OBCs from their existing reservation benefits.

According to sources, Mr. Shinde, at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, reportedly expressed displeasure over Mr. Bhujbal’s recent comments against Mr. Jarange Patil and the government’s promise of granting Marathas a quota by including them under the OBC Kunbi category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after a hearing in the Bombay High Court on a petition that sought to stay the benefits granted to OBCs, Mr. Bhujbal said, “A program is underway to elbow out the OBCs from their existing reservation benefits. The government is doing all wrong things by acceding to [Mr. Jarange Patil’s] demands that all Marathas will be granted Kunbi OBC certificates. By this process, all the blood relatives of a Maratha who has given proof of being a Kunbi are to be given OBC certificates. While we do not oppose Maratha reservation, they cannot enter the OBC category by backdoor means.”

Mr. Bhujbal’s concerns found an echo in remarks made by another influential OBC leader, Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

“What Mr. Bhujbal has said is correct. They [the Marathas] will have to go through the proper process of being accorded reservation. I urge Jarange Patil to be patient and show restraint on this matter. There are several members of the OBC community who are in dire economic straits today,” said Mr. Wadettiwar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jarange Patil continued trading barbs with OBC leaders, accusing them of attempting to block the Maratha reservation process while warning that he would disclose the names of such leaders if the government failed to deliver the Maratha quota by December 24.

“We [Marathas] are OBCs. So, where is the question of snatching reservation from the OBC community? We are merely seeking inclusion under this category. For 40 years, OBC leaders have put so much pressure against granting reservation to poor Marathas, that the futures of our children have been ruined,” alleged Mr. Jarange Patil.

He further claimed that while certain leaders had attempted to create divisions between OBC and Maratha communities, the OBC populace in the rural hinterland were not opposed to Marathas being granted their rightful quota.

“Now, even ordinary OBCs are understanding our just demand for reservation. They are not against Maratha reservation as we are submitting proofs dating back to the 19th century that we are Kunbis,” Mr. Jarange Patil said.

The activist further said that the government would have to clear the ‘backlog’ of the last 40 years and ensure that Maratha youths were given jobs after their inclusion under the OBC Kunbi community and were able to avail of every benefit that the OBCs currently enjoyed under reservation.

At the same time, Mr. Jarange Patil said he was “satisfied” with the progress of the Eknath Shinde-led government in expediting the process of granting the Marathas a quota ever since he quit his second hunger fast on November 2.

The activist further said he would “embrace” Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis if the latter came to him carrying the government resolution granting a foolproof quota for the Marathas. Mr. Fadnavis has been the target of Mr. Jarange Patil’s ire, especially after the police’s lathi-charge in Jalna on Maratha quota agitators on August 29.

As OBC leaders across the State seemed to rally around Mr. Bhujbal, the estranged BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who is her party’s national secretary, visited the Kshirsagar family in Beed to commiserate with NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and his family, whose bungalow was allegedly torched by Maratha quota protestors earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in a bid to pacify the restive Dhangar community, which has been demanding to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, the State cabinet announced a sop in the form of a form of a committee which would oversee the efficient implementation of 13 government projects designed for the welfare of the Dhangars.

The community on Wednesday took put a protest march in Beed district. The Dhangars, currently included in the Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category, have long been agitating for a higher quota inclusion in the ST list for some years now.

Their demand has gained momentum amid the chaos of Mr. Jarange Patil’s hunger strikes for a Maratha quota and the OBC counter-protests to safeguard their reservation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.