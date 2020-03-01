Maratha reservation case: Cabinet sub-committee meets Rohatgi

A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday held a meeting here with senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on March 17.

Mr. Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India, and other senior counsels are representing the State in the case before the apex court.

“We have formed a team of good and senior advocates, including Rohatgi, and others. We held a meeting to ensure the preparation is good and the law holds its ground before the SC. We are sure the government’s position is strong,” Mr. Chavan told reporters after the meeting.

Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the objective of the meeting was to ensure that there were no loopholes which may come up during the hearing in the apex court.

The State legislature on November 29, 2018 passed a Bill granting 16% reservation in education and government jobs to the Maratha community under the socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) category. The Bill was approved and signed by the Governor a day later.

In June 2019, the Bombay High Court — while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the decision to grant 16% reservation — upheld the constitutional validity of reservation but said that the quota be reduced from 16% to 12% and 13% in education and government jobs respectively.

This was later challenged in the Supreme Court.