Maratha quota not retrospectively, says government

The Maharashtra government has clarified it is not looking to implement the reservation for the Maratha community with retrospective effect starting 2014. It will continue to recruit and allow admissions in educational institutions for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) candidates of the community until courts grant a stay. Clarifying the government stand hours after the Supreme Court made it clear that the State of Maharashtra cannot apply the reservation retrospectively, Senior Ministers and community leaders denied the government was doing so. Instead it would wait for the final decision of the apex court in two weeks’ time, senior officials said.

“A lot of people are trying to spread misinformation regarding the reservation process and the judgment of the court given this morning. Some people are drawing wrong meaning out of court’s issue on the retrospective recruitment processes. The government is implementing the judgment given by the honourable SC on the 2012 and 2014 admission processes, we are not looking to do anything retrospectively,” said Higher and Technical Education Minister and senior leader of the BJP Vinod Tawde.

The State government had on Thursday issued a Government Resolution (GR) saying the reservation would be applied from 2014 onwards. The courts had on June 27 upheld the government’s decision to extend reservation to the community by categorising it as Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC). Based on the court’s approval, the State had extended 13% reservation in jobs and 12% reservation in educational institutions for it.

Reacting to the SC judgment, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete said the community was confident when the hearing begins in two weeks’ time that the courts will not give a stay to the reservation. “The road to reservation we have been seeking for many years has been cleared. That the courts have not stayed the State decision shows the community’s plea would eventually go through. The government and the State Backward Commission have given a well studied report on the reservation, which is the reason it has stood the judicial scrutiny,” he said.