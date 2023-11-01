HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maratha quota agitation | Security heightened at residence of Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar conducted a review of the security arrangements at Devendra Fadnavis' residence at Trikoni Park in Dharampeth area, in Nagpur.

November 01, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“Police have stepped up security at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur in view of the ongoing agitation in parts of the State over the Maratha reservation demand,” an official said on November 1.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday evening conducted a review of the security arrangements at Mr. Fadnavis' residence at Trikoni Park in Dharampeth area, in Nagpur.

Maratha reservation: As ‘deadline’ nears expiry, quota activist Jarange-Patil warns of going on fast unto death from October 25

“He ordered that the security be stepped up in view of the Maratha quota agitation,” the official said. Nagpur is the hometown of BJP leader Mr. Fadnavis.

A group of Maratha quota supporters earlier said they would launch a 'Mundan Andolan' (head tonsuring) in Mahal area of Nagpur on Wednesday. Incidents of violence have been witnessed in many parts of the State in the last few days.

Explained | Why were Marathas granted reservation?

State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down were imposed in parts of Beed on Monday where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation.

Related Topics

Nagpur / Pune / Mumbai / Maharashtra / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Reservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.