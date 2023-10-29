Maratha quota agitation: Jarange-Patil cranks up pressure on Shinde govt.; Shinde Sena faction MP resigns in solidarity of quota stir

October 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Pune

Even as his health swiftly deteriorated, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday remained firm on his resolution to continue his hunger strike, while warning the Eknath Shinde government it could either grant reservation to the Maratha community soon or face its wrath.

The activist, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its fifth day, said he would further up the ante on the Maratha agitation after October 31, remarking that the ban on the entry of politicians across villages in Maharashtra by the Maratha community would remain in place unless the Shinde government acted quickly.

Even as Mr. Shinde expressed concern about Mr. Jarange-Patil’s health and hoped the activist would take a reasonable stance instead of acting in a stubborn manner, an MP from Mr. Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction - Hemant Patil - on Sunday announced his resignation in support of the Maratha agitation.

In a dramatic gesture, Mr. Hemant Patil, who represents the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency, said he would be submitting his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In his letter to Mr. Birla, Mr. Hemant Patil said the issue of Maratha reservation had long been hanging fire, remarking that the emotions of community regarding the quota issue were very intense.

“I am an activist fighting for the interests of the Maratha community and the farmers. Hence, I am resigning from my post on the issue of reservation,” wrote the MP.

Meanwhile, a visibly feeble Mr. Jarange-Patil, speaking from his protest site, Antarwali-Sarati village in Jalna district, said the Shinde government had only two options now, to give reservation immediately or face the wrath of the Maratha community.

Barely able to speak, the activist, who has emerged as the face of the Maratha quota agitation, questioned the silence of the Shinde government on the issue.

“Even if something happens to me, the Maratha community will carry on the agitation. But nothing will happen to me as I have all the blessings of the community members,” said Mr. Jarange-Patil in a quavering voice.

He further slammed Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over the latter’s reported remark that he (Mr. Fadnavis) was being made “a soft target” as he was from the Brahmin community and that he could do nothing to change his caste.

“If he cannot change his caste, we Marathas cannot change ours either. He [Mr. Fadnavis] is committing mistakes and that is why he is being targeted. Mr. Fadnavis should refrain from discussing caste issues,” retorted Mr. Jarange-Patil.

The activist further urged Mr. Fadnavis to immediately convene a special session of the Maharashtra Legislature and pass a law to give a quota to the Marathas.

He again appealed to the agitators to carry on the struggle by peaceful means.

“We will secure reservation at any cost and I will not step back. The children of Marathas are troubled. I cannot even take water. But I urge everyone to carry the fight by peaceful methods,” said Mr. Jarange-Patil.

Meanwhile, a delegation of leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) including Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil met with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Baid urging the latter to request the intervention of the Central government into the matter before the situation got out of hand.

“The situation is rapidly worsening. The Maharashtra government does not seem to be taking any steps. Hence, the Centre ought to intervene in the quota issue and find a way out of the impasse,” said Mr. Jayant Patil.