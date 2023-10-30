ADVERTISEMENT

Maratha quota activist Jarange sitting on indefinite fast refuses health check-up

October 30, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

PTI

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil with supporters at an auditorium for a meeting over Maratha reservation, in Mumbai, on Oct. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been sitting on an indefinite fast in Maharashtra's Jalna district over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community, has refused to get a health check-up done.

This may have an impact on his vital organs and parameters, Jalna's acting civil surgeon Dr. Pratap Ghodke told PTI on October 30.

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The agitation intensified after quota activist Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna as part of the second phase of the protest. On his appeal, many villages have banned the entry of political leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Will not end hunger strike till demands are met, says Maratha activist

Dr. Ghodke said, "District officials and doctors are approaching Jarange every two-three hours. But, every time he has been refused a health check-up and treatment. This might lead to an impact on his vital organs like kidneys and brain. The sugar level may get low and can hamper his electrolytes level." "We have approached his family doctor as well as other doctors in Antarwali Sarati. Today, the villagers are going to request Mr. Jarange to take medical treatment and continue his hunger strike," he added.

Mr. Jarange has announced that fast-unto-death protests will begin in villages across Maharashtra if the State government fails to act on the pending demand of the Maratha community.

The Maharashtra government's stated position is that it is committed to granting reservation to the Maratha community which stands legal scrutiny.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US