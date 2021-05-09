Maratha activists hold protest against SC's quota verdict

Thane

09 May 2021 17:24 IST

Maratha quota activists on Sunday staged a protest at Diva in Thane district of Maharashtra against the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the law granting them reservation in admissions and jobs.

At least a dozen office-bearers and activists of the Bharatiya Maratha Sangh (BMS) tonsured their heads and displayed banners opposing the SC verdict at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, BMS leaders lashed out at political leaders belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as well as the Opposition accusing them of leaving the Maratha community in the lurch.

They also threatened to take to the streets for restoring the quota and said they will not let MPs, MLAs and ministers move around.