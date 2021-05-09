Other States

Maratha activists hold protest against SC's quota verdict

Maratha quota activists on Sunday staged a protest at Diva in Thane district of Maharashtra against the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the law granting them reservation in admissions and jobs.

At least a dozen office-bearers and activists of the Bharatiya Maratha Sangh (BMS) tonsured their heads and displayed banners opposing the SC verdict at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, BMS leaders lashed out at political leaders belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as well as the Opposition accusing them of leaving the Maratha community in the lurch.

They also threatened to take to the streets for restoring the quota and said they will not let MPs, MLAs and ministers move around.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2021 5:24:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maratha-activists-hold-protest-against-scs-quota-verdict/article34520270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY