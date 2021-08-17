Mapping exercise rectifies errors for NFSA families

JAIPUR

17 August 2021 03:24 IST

As many as 25 lakh mistakes rectified during the first phase

An exercise launched in Rajasthan for mapping and seeding of beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) has led to rectification of errors relating to over 7 lakh families in 95 blocks. After the completion of first phase, the upcoming phases of the exercise will be run in a “mission mode”.

State Food and Planning Secretary Naveen Jain said here on Monday that as many as 25 lakh mistakes in the records were rectified during the first phase. The work, related to the seeding of ration cards of about 9 lakh families getting the benefit of NFSA with their Jan Aadhaar cards, is under way during the second phase.

Mr. Jain said the work for lifting and distribution of foodgrains allotted under the NFSA and the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be expedited in the districts with slow progress. The quantity of allotted wheat would also be recorded in the point of sale machines within the stipulated time-frame, he said.

The targets set in the second phase of the exercise would be achieved through regular supervision, Mr. Jain said. He said the benefits of the public distribution system would be extended to both rural and urban families through Jan Aadhaar cards, for which 111 blocks had been identified during the second phase.