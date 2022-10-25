Maoists torch vehicles, equipment in Odisha's Kandhamal

The Maoist action is suspected to be an act of revenge over combing operations and encounters conducted by police in the area

PTI Phulbani (Odisha)
October 25, 2022 16:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation purpose only.

Armed Maoists allegedly torched vehicles and other equipment used in road construction work in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said on October 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Jargi village under Sudra Gram Panchayat, around 85 km from Phulbani on October 24.

Also read: Maoists gun down youth in Odisha

The militants of KKBK (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were involved in the violence, police said.

About 20-25 Maoists, including lady cadres, set fire to two tractors, two earth movers and other equipment that were being used for road construction, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The red rebels had on October 23 shot dead a tribal man, suspecting him to be a police informer, at Ambabadi village, SDPO R. Raghavendra Reddy said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Maoist action is suspected to be an act of revenge over combing operations and encounters conducted by police in the area, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
terrorism (crime)
Orissa

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app