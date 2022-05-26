Maoists storm construction site in Odisha, torch vehicles
Maoists have set ablaze at least four vehicles after storming the makeshift camp of a contractor engaged in road construction in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on May 26.
The Naxals left handwritten banners and posters, alleging that one of their cadres, who was reported to have surrendered earlier this month, was actually arrested with the assistance of the contractor.
“At least 20 armed ultras reached the spot near Tala Pipili village in Bhawanipatna block late on Wednesday and torched an excavator, a truck and two tractor trolleys,” a police officer said.
Superintendent of Police Abilash G said a combing operation was carried out and a bomb detection squad deployed at the spot. The officer added that security would be provided to the contractor, who claimed to have been receiving threat calls.
