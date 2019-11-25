Maoists set fire to six trucks, three earth movers in Dantewada

Days after two security camps were set up in Dantewada district, Maoists set ablaze six trucks and three earth movers at the National Mineral Development Corporation compound at Kirandul in the district.

“The incident occurred at 11 a.m. at a construction site. The trucks belonged to a private contractor employed by the NMDC. Maoists fled the spot after setting the trucks ablaze,” said Sundarraj P., Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Bastar Range.

The Maoists were feeling the heat after permanent security camps were set up in Potali and Chikpal in the district, he added. “This is their standard modus operandi to make their presence felt. This way, they try to boost the morale of tribals.”

Stating that roads were being constructed in the area, Mr. Sundarraj said the security forces have launched a search operation.

On November 12, the police had fired in the air to disperse a crowd of 500 villagers that descended on the Potali security camp to oppose it. A day later, the police claimed it held a “positive interaction” with those residing within the camp’s security perimeter.

In June, the tribals forced the NMDC to stop operations at five iron ore mines at the Bailadila hills for six days, protesting against a mining proposal at a hill they consider sacred.

Meanwhile, the Sukma police have gunned down two Maoists in the Chintagufa police station limits and recovered a hoard of arms and ammunitions, said a note from the police. Vanjam Bhima and Kawasi Soma, of the Jagargunda area committee, were part of a group that ambushed a police party. “The police fired in self-defence. The Maoists retreated into the forest and hills,” said the police.