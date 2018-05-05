Maoists kill civilian in Gadchiroli

Suspected Maoists allegedly killed a civilian in Gadchiroli district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased, Pandurang Pada (45), was a resident of Horekasa village in Dhanora division.

According to the Gadchiroli district police, eight to 10 armed Maoists entered Pada’s house around midnight and forced him to come along with them. His wife and children protested and asked where they planned to take him, but the Maoists threatened them too. Villagers gathered in front of Pada’s house and requested the Maoists not to harm him.

“But the Maoists did not listen to the villagers and forcibly took Pandurang along with them to a nearby forest. When the villagers went to the forest after hearing a gunshot, his body was found with a bullet wound on his chest,” the police said in a statement.

In a separate incident, Maoists torched a vehicle in Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh on the some time between Friday night and Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident as the rebels had asked the driver and passengers in the vehicle to get off before setting it on fire.

They also left some pamphlets on Sukma-Konta road condemning the killing of 40 Maoists by “contract killer” in two encounters in Gadchiroli last month.