Maoists in Odisha announce ceasefire

Maoists operating in the Malkangiri and Koraput districts of Odisha announced a unilateral ceasefire in solidarity with the fight against the deadly coronavirus. They claimed they would shun violence during this period.

The message was passed on to newspersons in the Malkangiri district by Kailash, spokesperson of the Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam divisional committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Sunday. The Maoist spokesperson gave an interview to some mediapersons at a remote location in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district. An audio message and a letter in the name of Kailash also reached local media.

The Maoist leader said their outfit would not take up any violence at this time, unless security personnel attack them. The Maoists support the government’s lockdown to prevent transmission of the virus. The battle against COVID-19 can be fought with social distancing and awareness by the government, Kailash told the newsmen who met him.

The Maoist leader claimed that none in their organisation had been infected by COVID-19. According to him, Maoists were taking preventive measures, including social distancing, to remain safe from infection. Kailash refuted reports that some Maoists were infected by the virus and may spread it to villagers in remote places. He reiterated that Maoists were now advising villagers to avoid close physical contact and wash their hands frequently to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The Maoist leader requested government officials to visit remote areas of Malkangiri district without fear to provide emergency services to people.