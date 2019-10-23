Maoists force tribal family to flee village

Thirteen members of a tribal family were forced to flee their native village in Odisha’s Malkangiri district following “threat and atrocities” by Maoists.

Informer suspicion

The Maoists suspected the family from Dabuguda village under Mudulipada police station limits of being police informers. Surendra Sisa, a member of the family, said they have filed a complaint at Mudulipada police station about the threats being faced by them. Mudulipada police station Inspector in-charge Madhab Behera confirmed that an FIR has been registered on October 20.

The family members are currently taking shelter in Kudumulguma block. The family has been troubled since August 28, when a top Maoist leader from Chhattisgarh, Rakesh Sodi, who was carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh on his head, was killed in an exchange of fire between the rebels and police near Dabuguda. One security personnel was also killed in the encounter.

According to reports, last week, a group of armed Maoists reached Dabuguda and organised a kangaroo court in a nearby jungle, where the members of the family were beaten up and their house was ransacked. The Maoists allegedly barred the family from harvesting crop in their agricultural field.

“The Maoists forced us to leave our village. So, we were compelled to take shelter at our relatives’ place,” said Subhas Sisa, another member of the family.

Similar threats and atrocities by Maoists have forced six families of Tulasi and Kermeti villages of Mathili block of the district to leave their village and take shelter in Gangarajpali.