Maoists condemn reports on leader’s surrender plan

The Central Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Thursday condemned the news reports in the media that reported that the former general secretary of the party Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi was negotiating a surrender with the Telangana government.
A statement released by the party’s official spokesperson Abhay not only condemned the report but also termed it as a false propaganda engineered by the Union government and intelligence units of Chhattisgarh and Telangana.
In a letter, the Maoists claimed that Ganapathi had voluntarily stepped down in November 2018, paving the way for Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraj, due to age factor and minor illness.
The letter pointed out that such changes were common in any revolutionary party across the globe and there was no need to read between the lines. It was a ploy to dent the image of the party, the statement said.
It also blamed the BJP-led Union government for not handling the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic issue well, which had led to economic collapse and huge unemployment.
In the statement, the Maoists also criticised the Union government for failing to deal with China diplomatically, which had led to a war-like situation in the Sino-Indian border region.
The Maoists alleged that the Union government was trying to push its Hindutva agenda by raking up a veiled nationalistic design.They accused the Central Government for arresting people like Varavara Rao, Sai Baba and Rona Wilson, who tried to raise their voice against the failure of the government and injustice being done to common people.
