Maoists blow up railway tracks in Jharkhand

December 22, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Chaibasa (Jharkhand)

PTI

Passengers wait on tracks following a disruption in train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route after members of the banned CPI (Maoist) blew up a portion of railway tracks, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Members of the banned CPI (Maoist) blew up a portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, disrupting train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday between Goilkera and Posoita railway stations, around 150 km from the state capital Ranchi, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar said.

"Security has been tightened in the locality. The repair work on the railway tracks has been started from early morning and the train services will resume very soon," he said, adding that Maoists also put up banners and posters in the area.

Notably, the banned outfit has been observing 'protest week' from December 16 and had called for a Bharat bandh on Friday.

