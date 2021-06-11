Other States

Maoist leader shot dead in Odisha

Security forces in Odisha shot down a top-rung Maoist leader carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head on Friday.

“A Maoist cadre was killed following an encounter with Special Operation Group personnel at Jhanj Reserve Forest of Ganjaguda area under Padampur sub-division of Bargarh early this morning. As an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the spot, it is believed that the deceased person is a high-ranking cadre,” said Director General of Police Abhay.

Later, the deceased cadre was identified as Rabindra, a senior member of Bargarh-Balangir Maoist committee.

About 10-12 cadres of CPI (Maoist) had sneaked into Odisha from Chhattisgarh, said police sources. After the encounter, security forces intensified its combing operation to nab other cadres.


