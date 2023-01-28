ADVERTISEMENT

Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district

January 28, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Chatra

“... the Maoists fled from there taking advantage of the deep forest.”

PTI

A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

The encounter between security forces and Maoist took place in a forest adjacent to Karimandar-Butkuiya village, some 250 km from the state capital Ranchi, police said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan said that CRPF and district police teams were on their anti-Maoist movement. "Meanwhile, a gunfight between the security forces and Maoist took place, in which a Maoist was killed. Several rounds of bullets were exchanged from both sides," he said.

"... the Maoists fled from there taking advantage of the deep forest. The body has been recovered and his identification is being done," the SP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said a search operation is on.

Police said that security forces had an encounter two days back with squad of Maoist Manohar Ganjhu, who is carrying a reward of ₹15 lakh on his head, at Madgada forest of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jharkhand

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US