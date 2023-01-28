HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district

“... the Maoists fled from there taking advantage of the deep forest.”

January 28, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Chatra

PTI

A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

The encounter between security forces and Maoist took place in a forest adjacent to Karimandar-Butkuiya village, some 250 km from the state capital Ranchi, police said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan said that CRPF and district police teams were on their anti-Maoist movement. "Meanwhile, a gunfight between the security forces and Maoist took place, in which a Maoist was killed. Several rounds of bullets were exchanged from both sides," he said.

"... the Maoists fled from there taking advantage of the deep forest. The body has been recovered and his identification is being done," the SP said.

He said a search operation is on.

Police said that security forces had an encounter two days back with squad of Maoist Manohar Ganjhu, who is carrying a reward of ₹15 lakh on his head, at Madgada forest of the district.

Related Topics

Jharkhand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.