Maoist killed in Gadchiroli

Nagpur: One alleged member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed in an encounter with the police in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra on Sunday.

“A team of Gadchiroli police was carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in Jaragudem area bordering Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. At around 10.30 a.m., the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on this police team. The retaliatory firing killed one Maoist while others managed to escape taking advantage of the thick forest,” according to a press release issued by the police.

The body of the deceased Maoist was recovered during the post-encounter search. One 12-bore rifle was also recovered from the spot.

In a separate incident, another encounter took place between the Maoists and the police in Jheliya forest under Katejhari police station limits of Gadchiroli.

“The Maoists fired at a police team at around 10 a.m. The police team retaliated the fire forcing the rebels to flee from the spot. The police managed to recover detonators and other material from the spot of the encounter,” the Gadchiroli police said.