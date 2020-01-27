Maoist killed as Odisha villagers in Swabhiman Anchal retaliate

A Maoist was killed and another was seriously injured when villagers of Janturai village in remote Swabhiman Anchal of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Saturday retaliated with stones and arrows against the Naxalite group threatening them to oppose Republic Day celebrations, road construction and other developmental works.

A police team that rushed to the spot after the face off between the Naxalites and the villagers found the body and the injured Maoist in the jungle near Janturai on Sunday. The deceased Maoist, identified as Ganga Madhi alias Adma, had ₹1 lakh reward on his head, while the injured Maoist, Jipro Habika, now arrested by the police, had ₹4 lakh reward for his capture.

Houses torched

As revenge, on Sunday morning Maoists torched around 10 houses at Jodamba village in Swabhiman Anchal. The families of victims have been sheltered and provided security by the police, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, south-west range Shefeen Ahmed K. It is alleged that Maoists have kidnapped two men and a woman from Jodamba. Security forces have started a massive combing operation in the region.

The incident at Janturai village is first of its kind in Malkangiri district. According to Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, on Saturday night around 20 to 25 armed Maoists and their supporters reached Janturai to threaten the villagers to oppose developmental works including road construction as well as not to celebrate Republic Day. It led to an altercation between Maoists and villagers. Maoists tried to target some Janturai inhabitants and even fired from their guns to terrorise the villagers.

Shot arrows

To save their lives, the villagers retaliated by pelting stones and also shot arrows at the ultras. Naxalites had never expected such brave retaliation and preferred to escape from the spot. But two of them were seriously injured who could not escape out. One of them succumbed to injuries, while the other was arrested by police.

“This incident hints that inhabitants of Swabhiman Anchal, who after remaining cut off by the Balimela reservoir till 2018, now want development and basic amenities. The villagers are frustrated with the activities of Maoists, who have become an obstacle in the path of development of their area,” said Mr. Shefeen. Swabhiman Anchal got direct road connectivity to mainland Odisha through the Gurupriya bridge. It was a major Maoist stronghold. Gurupriya bridge has increased penetration of security personnel in the area. At present, roads are being laid to connect its interior villages, which is opposed by Maoists.

Exchange of fire

In another development, an exchange of fire occurred between the Maoists and security forces in the Ambadhani jungle between Lekhapadar and Dangamati in Rayagada district on Sunday. Combing operation is still continues in the area and there were no reports of any casualty or injury. On January 12, Maoists resorted to arson at a construction firm involved in the PMGSY road construction work in this area.