Maoist blow up railway tracks in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

December 22, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Ranchi

To make the Bharat Bandh call successful, banned CPI (Maoists) blew up a railway track in Chaibasa (West Singhbhum district) due to which the operation of trains on Howrah-Mumbai main railway line has come to a standstill.

The incident took place between Goilkera and Posaita stations on the intervening night of Thursday around 150 km from the state capital Ranchi. Maoists have blown up the railway track near pole number 356/29 A-31 A by detonating a bomb between Goilkera and Posaita stations.

Maoist have also put up posters and banners after blowing up the railway tracks in the area. As soon as information about the incident was received, there was chaos in Chakradharpur Railway Division and the operation of trains was stopped.

Maoists are observing Resistance Week from December 16 to 22. Train No. 18030 Shalimar-Kurla Express train was stopped at Mahadevsal station. Later the train was brought to Goilkera railway station and halted.

Maoists had earlier put up a banner on the up line near Deranwa station. The banner was also put up in the engine of Tata-Itwari passenger train .Earlier, Maoists had put up posters and banners and called for Bharat Bandh and had raised the question on the police action calling it wrong.

The Maoists have announced Bharat Bandh in protest against the ongoing police action against them. It was announced by issuing a letter through the Central Committee spokesperson of CPI Maoists, Abhay.

In the letter issued by CPI Maoists, it was written that in the name of Naxal-free Jharkhand, Jharkhand Police along with central forces, are committing atrocities in tribal dominated areas. From August 2022 till now, many attacks have being carried out on the Maoists.

They have also written that during the continuous attack, their comrades were being captured and killed.

“The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India works for the eradication of the revolutionary movement and the revolutionary masses. In such a situation, there is a need to raise voice against the illegitimate attack by the police, “Abhay said in the letter.

The organization has also sought help from intellectuals and human rights organizations to make the bandh successful. In the letter issued by the Naxalites, it was written that all essential services like milk, ambulance would not be affected due to bandh.

After the incident of blowing up railway tracks, according to railway officials the movement of the trains has been stopped in the route and restoration work is under way. The official further said that once the damaged portion would be repaired, the movements of the train would resume.

The trains which are affected and halted at different stations are Kalinga Utkal Express (18478), Porbandar Shalimar Express (12905), Jagdalpur Howrah Express (18006), Shalimar LTT Express (18030) and Pune-Howrah Express (12129).