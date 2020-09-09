4 women among 5 CPI (Maoist) cadre killed in exchange of fire in Odisha

Five CPI (Maoist) cadre were killed in an exchange of fire in the bordering areas of Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts in Odisha on Wednesday.
Four women and one was man were killed in the operation launched by the Kalahandi police on Tuesday on the basis of reliable intelligence input.
The Special Operation Group, a special anti-Naxal force, and the District Voluntary Force, a special constabulary unit of the State police, had participated in the operation. One SOG jawan was reported to be injured.
“The operation was launched in Madan Rampur area of Kalahandi district. In the exchange of fire, five cadre belonging to the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division were killed. The operation is going on,” Battula Gangadhar, Kalahandi SP, told The Hindu over phone.
Mr. Gangadhar said it was presumed that there were 40 to 50 left-wing extremists in the dense forest.
“An exchange of fire took place on Wednesday morning. When one team of SOG and DVF was subjected to heavy firing from the Maoists, they resorted to retaliatory fire. This exchange lasted for half an hour,” said the State police here.
More teams of the SOG, the DVF and the Central Reserve Police Force were later sent to the area for combing operation.
On July 5, the Odisha police had gunned down four extremists near the Tumudibandh area of Kandhamal which was dubbed its biggest success in a single operation. Never before had so many top Maoist cadres died in a single operation. On July 6, another naxalite was killed in the same area. On July 23, two more LWEs had lost their lives in exchange of fire.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath