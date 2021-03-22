Other States

Four militants gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

File photo for representation only.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Four militants have been killed in an ongoing operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday.

“All the four hiding militants have been killed in Manihal village of Imamsahib belt in South Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter. The operation is over,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu

The police said a joint party of the Shopian police, the Army’s 34 RR and the CRPF came under fire during a search operation in Manihal village. The operation was launched after a specific input about the presence of the militants.

The Internet service has been snapped in the area.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 11:27:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/many-militants-gunned-down-in-encounter-with-security-forces-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-shopian/article34128312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY