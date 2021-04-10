At least 10 killed, over 30 injured as truck falls into gorge in UP’s Etawah

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kumar Prasad said that the accident took place in a ravine area.

At least 10 people were killed and over 30 injured as a truck on which they were travelling fell into a gorge in UP’s Etawah on Saturday, police said.

“The incident took place in the Barhpura police station area after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it. There were 40 to 50 people travelling by the truck,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad told PTI, adding that the accident took place in a ravine area.

A police PRO told PTI, “The number of people who have died stands at 10 while 30-35 are injured. The injured have been admitted to the Etawah district hospital. Depending upon the seriousness of the cases, the injured will be shifted to higher centres for medical treatment.” He said all dead are men.