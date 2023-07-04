ADVERTISEMENT

10 killed, more than 20 injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Maharashtra’s Dhule

July 04, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Mumbai

The brakes of the truck failed, following which it hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel

PTI

Wreckage of a container truck after it hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway, in Dhule district, Maharashtra, on July 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 10.45 a.m. near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 k.m. from the state capital, a police official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh. The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said. The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US