10 killed, more than 20 injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Maharashtra’s Dhule

The brakes of the truck failed, following which it hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel

July 04, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Wreckage of a container truck after it hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway, in Dhule district, Maharashtra, on July 4, 2023

Wreckage of a container truck after it hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway, in Dhule district, Maharashtra, on July 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 10.45 a.m. near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 k.m. from the state capital, a police official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh. The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said. The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

