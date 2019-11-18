14 killed as bus, truck collide in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district

Fourteen people were killed and 18 injured when a bus and a truck collided on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The bus overturned after the accident and its front portion was mangled, in which several passengers got stuck. Rescuers faced difficulty in extricating the passengers as the bus caught fire after the collision.
The bus was on its way from Bikaner to Jaipur and the accident occurred outside Lakhasar village. According to police sources, 10 people died on the spot and four succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
