Four killed, 9 injured in hospital fire in MP’s Jabalpur

Rescue operation underway after a fire broke out at New Life multi-speciality Hospital, near Damoh Naka in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Photo Credit: PTI

August 01, 2022 17:13 IST

The fire erupted Monday afternoon at New Life Multi Speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka in Jabalpur, resulting in four confirmed deaths and injuries to nine others

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a fire that broke out at a private hospital here on Monday, an official said. Jabalpur Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. said a rescue operation was on at the hospital to evacuate patients. The collector confirmed the death of four people and injuries to nine others in the blaze. However, it was not immediately clear if the deceased included patients. Advertisement Advertisement The fire erupted at New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI. Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said.

