Other States

9 killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow

Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

At least nine people were killed in Lucknow after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday.

One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

“Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

“We reached the spot around 3 a.m. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2022 9:30:07 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/many-killed-as-wall-of-army-enclave-collapses-amid-rain-in-lucknow/article65897903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY